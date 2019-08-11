Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Cut Stake in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) by $9.08 Million; As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp Cut by $88.55 Million Its Holding

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 23.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 3.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 10.48M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $289.26 million, down from 13.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $263.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 52.60M shares traded or 6.26% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Qiagen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, JMP SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Mubadala Said to Hire BofA, Morgan Stanley, Citi for Cepsa IPO; 07/03/2018 – Bank of America: Hispanic Small Business Owners Set Sights on Significant Growth in 2018 and Beyond; 02/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 16/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 26% in 2018, BofA Leads; 14/05/2018 – NuVasive Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 95.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 2,468 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $409,000, down from 57,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $183.61. About 1.15 million shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 10.26 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bank of America Corp (BAC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “IPO Extravaganza Seen Buttressing Banks In Q2, But Soft Trading Environment Hurts – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Muted Investment Banking to Hurt BofA’s (BAC) Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Big Option Trade In JPMorgan Ahead Of Tuesday’s Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saturna Capital holds 8,113 shares. Mercer Advisers Inc reported 0.28% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). South Texas Money Mngmt Limited owns 1.75 million shares or 2.08% of their US portfolio. Kenmare Capital Partners Lc stated it has 3.45% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 438,566 were accumulated by Farmers Merchants Investments. Cobblestone Llc Ny reported 1.23% stake. Wealthtrust Axiom owns 38,954 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 33,119 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Virginia-based Greylin Inv Mangement has invested 2.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has 16,352 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 39,764 shares stake. Cls Investments Ltd Llc reported 41,182 shares. Country Bankshares invested in 328 shares or 0% of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Liability Oh invested in 15,964 shares. Golub Lc invested in 1.6% or 667,185 shares.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 957,000 shares to 2.36M shares, valued at $46.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 115,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 364,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Itt Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookmont Management invested in 0.38% or 3,744 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 1,426 shares. Everett Harris And Ca accumulated 1,240 shares. 9,388 are held by Autus Asset Mngmt Lc. Beach Invest Counsel Inc Pa stated it has 6,850 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.09% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Iowa-based Hills National Bank & Trust Trust Company has invested 0.33% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.22% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Mai Mgmt reported 14,446 shares. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund holds 0.16% or 4,339 shares. Bragg Finance Inc holds 1,931 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Schmidt P J Investment Management holds 0.26% or 5,320 shares in its portfolio. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability holds 1,843 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Company holds 4 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 365,313 shares.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94 million for 91.81 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,798 shares to 17,943 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,982 shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (Prn).

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on August 19, 2019 – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) 40% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $71.09 million activity. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $66.44 million worth of stock. PARSONS RICHARD D sold $1.26M worth of stock.