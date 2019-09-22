Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Cut Microsoft (Call) (MSFT) Holding by $7.28 Million; Share Price Rose; Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Shareholder Quadrant Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $428,437

Quadrant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quadrant Capital Management Llc sold 5,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 45,528 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33 million, down from 51,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quadrant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $72.8. About 1.63 million shares traded or 0.17% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (MSFT) by 19.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 54,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 231,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.99M, down from 286,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends; 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 110,443 shares to 135,844 shares, valued at $14.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc has 3.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ckw Fin Grp owns 0.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,880 shares. 26,985 were reported by Guardian Invest. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.01M shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corp New York holds 74,567 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth holds 0.3% or 7,589 shares. The Maine-based Portland Global Advsr Ltd has invested 2.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 191,475 are held by Capital Investment Of America Incorporated. Rothschild Corporation Il has 111,856 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp invested 3.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Van Strum & Towne Inc accumulated 10.48% or 109,965 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Company holds 13,938 shares. World Asset Inc owns 544,313 shares or 3.57% of their US portfolio. Redwood Invests Limited Liability Company accumulated 203,437 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 0.11% stake.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $729,042 activity. Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty bought $107,715 worth of stock or 1,500 shares. Price Penry W bought $49,989 worth of stock. Spann Rick also bought $72,070 worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) on Monday, September 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold CHD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 195.10 million shares or 1.30% less from 197.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested 0.13% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Papp L Roy & Assoc holds 25,262 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.05% or 4,180 shares. New York-based Echo Street Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.61% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Ellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Company invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Da Davidson reported 0.13% stake. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny owns 46,706 shares. Comerica Comml Bank accumulated 0.05% or 88,302 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Sun Life Fincl Incorporated reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Toth Financial Advisory invested in 55,073 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Co reported 77,081 shares stake. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors has 4.33% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Chevy Chase Trust Inc has 213,995 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.