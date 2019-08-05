Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Cut Its Criteo S A (CRTO) Holding by $7.30 Million; Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Shares Rose While Hhr Asset Management Has Increased Its Position

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 134,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.12M, up from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $33.02. About 1.38 million shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/03/2018 – Dick’s doesn’t blame gun stance for holiday sales slide; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S EXPECTS STRONGER HUNTING HEADWIND IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – INMARKET DATA SHOWS DICK’S TRAFFIC +0.3% SINCE POLICY CHANGED; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING 4Q EPS $1.11; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY EPS $2.80-EPS $3; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S CEO: PRIVATE LABEL WILL CONTINUE TO GET MORE SPACE; 25/04/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Multi-Year Partnership Between GameChanger And The National Federation Of State High School Ass; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS – BEGINNING IN 2018, CO WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE QUARTERLY OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting sees hit from firearm policy changes

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 365,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 760,000 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.22M, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $19.3. About 290,560 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 28/03/2018 – “FACEBOOK TO STOP PROVIDING INFORMATION FROM ITS PLATFORM TO DATA BROKERS, SOURCES SAY” $FB cc: Criteo $CRTO; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 46C; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 06/05/2018 – Criteo Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 7; 03/05/2018 – Criteo at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 26/04/2018 – Criteo’s decision to removes its CEO happened just a day before it was publicly announced:; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ERIC EICHMANN WILL BECOME AN ADVISOR TO CEO AND TRANSITION OUT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Direct Bidder Reaches Widespread Adoption as Publishers Embrace Header Bidding Technology to Maximize Revenues; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (Prn) by 4.22M shares to 15.09 million shares, valued at $16.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 135,970 shares to 879,109 shares, valued at $62.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 103,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 533,146 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

