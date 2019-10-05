Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Boosted Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding by $583,905 as Share Price Rose; Cerner (CERN) Shares Rose While Starboard Value LP Has Lowered Its Holding

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 174.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 8,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 13,715 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $927,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $62.56. About 4.42M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 15/05/2018 – Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy; 10/03/2018 – #2 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – U.S. FDA HAS APPROVED ONCE-DAILY ORAL TRUVADA TO REDUCE RISK OF SEXUALLY ACQUIRED HIV-1 IN AT-RISK ADOLESCENTS; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – KITE ANNOUNCES NEW WORLDWIDE FACILITIES AND EXPANDED COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE TO SUPPORT CELL THERAPY PIPELINE; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration on Immunological and Molecular Drivers of Inflammatory Diseases; 09/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 5%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 5%; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 95,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The hedge fund held 3.00 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $219.90M, down from 3.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $66.82. About 840,975 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Shr Repurchase Program; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Cerner Delivers As Expected in the Second Quarter – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “VA launches training program for Cerner’s incoming EHR – Kansas City Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cerner (CERN) Collaborates With McKesson’s CoverMyMeds – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 04, 2019.

Starboard Value Lp, which manages about $2.57 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 1.24M shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $76.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold CERN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 256.67 million shares or 0.15% more from 256.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James & Associates has invested 0.04% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.09% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Fdx Advsrs holds 5,141 shares. Merian (Uk) Limited holds 1.52% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 2.03 million shares. Maryland invested in 0.05% or 5,375 shares. Moreover, Covington has 0.39% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 50,571 shares. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 21 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Llc holds 29,102 shares. Nine Masts Cap Ltd invested 0.14% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Camarda Financial Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 7 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel has 24,475 shares. Maverick Capital accumulated 47,800 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Nelson Roberts Advisors Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). St Germain D J Inc reported 187,890 shares.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $188.99 million for 28.31 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Prn) by 10.02M shares to 2.80M shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 54,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,300 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Prn).