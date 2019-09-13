Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Boosted Its American Express Co (Call) (AXP) Position; As Ezcorp (EZPW) Share Value Declined, Lonestar Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $2.41 Million

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ezcorp Inc (EZPW) by 52.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 267,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% . The hedge fund held 773,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32 million, up from 505,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ezcorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $461.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.32. About 245,589 shares traded. EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) has declined 12.83% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical EZPW News: 22/05/2018 – EZCORP INC EZPW.O – EZCORP HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT THERE WERE NO FATALITIES AND MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 09/03/2018 Ezcorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 270% to 29 Days; 22/05/2018 – Ezcorp: No Fatalities in Accident of Aircraft Carrying Four EZCORP Employees; 02/05/2018 – Ezcorp 2Q EPS 23c; 25/04/2018 – Ezcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – EZCORP Confirms Airplane Accident on Landing in Honduras; 22/04/2018 – DJ EZCORP Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EZPW); 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $202.0M (2 EST.); 17/05/2018 – Ezcorp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in American Express Co (Call) (AXP) by 180% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $864,000, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in American Express Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $119.17. About 2.08 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 08/05/2018 – American Express Shareholders Vote Down Shareholder Proposal Related to Independent Chairman, 64.6% Against and 35.4%; 02/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK FSB TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A-‘; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms American Express Credit Account Master Trust; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-5; Presale Issued; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Why Are American Express’ Revenues 4x Discover’s Despite Both Having Similar Loan Balances? – Forbes” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Express (AXP) Presents at Barclays Financial Services Conference 2019 – Company Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Even Financial Announces $25 Million Series B; Aims To Launch Mortgage, Insurance, And Student Loan Marketplaces – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Indexes Close Lower Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Kentucky-based Renaissance Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.26% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated holds 0.15% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 1.04 million shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mngmt accumulated 4.5% or 361,398 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 1,486 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt holds 9,108 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 4.22 million shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Moreover, Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 1,990 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 55,408 shares. 12,391 are owned by Aviance Cap Prtn Limited Com. Colony Gru Ltd Liability Corporation owns 147,967 shares. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv has invested 0.1% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id has invested 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Brown Advisory invested 0.11% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Oxbow Advsrs Llc reported 2,740 shares. 28,513 were accumulated by One Mgmt Limited Liability Company.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (Prn) by 2.20M shares to 3.45M shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 83,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,015 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 13 investors sold EZPW shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 47.47 million shares or 0.73% less from 47.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). New York-based Pinebridge Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested 0% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). 95,017 were accumulated by First Tru Limited Partnership. 97,650 are held by Swiss Commercial Bank. Mason Street Advisors Llc stated it has 17,516 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 56,596 shares. 233,500 are owned by Axa. California State Teachers Retirement, California-based fund reported 78,302 shares. Glenmede Trust Commerce Na reported 0% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Moreover, Kbc Grp Nv has 0.01% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) for 125,361 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Caxton Associate Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 21,377 shares. Prudential has invested 0% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Granite Partners Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW).

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 100,067 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 123,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.68M shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put).

More notable recent EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is EZCORP, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EZPW) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “EZCORP, Inc. to Release Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results After Market Close on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) Could Be Positioned for a Slump – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “EZCORP Announces Board of Directors Changes – Business Wire” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SBUX, MRNS, EZPW – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.