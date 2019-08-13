Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $9.94 Million; Stock Rose; Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Upped Its Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Position

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. (SPR) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 69,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.54M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $73. About 321,514 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REPORTS $725M ACCELERATED BUYBACK PLAN; 21/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEGINS CONSTRUCTION OF GLOBAL DIGITAL LOGISTICS CENTER; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS SET GOAL OF NO LATE 737 DELIVERIES IN 2H 2018; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT SEES MARGINS IMPROVING IN 2H AS 737 RETURNS TO SCHEDULE; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q EPS $1.10; 05/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems and Wichita State University Announce Collaboration Agreement; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero; 29/05/2018 – Spirit Aero Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Acquires ASCO for $650M in Cash; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Sees Deal Closing in 2H 201

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 79.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 95,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 25,401 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, down from 121,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $117.74. About 3.00 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,732 shares to 7,232 shares, valued at $790,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 2,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech Inc invested in 0.64% or 1.10M shares. Ssi Inv holds 7,189 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.55% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 92,529 shares. Parkside Financial Bank Tru invested in 10,824 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc holds 2.11% or 135,649 shares. Summit Financial Strategies holds 0.6% or 11,443 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 2.79M shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt Gp Incorporated holds 11,415 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank owns 76,221 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hugh Johnson Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.3% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 9,357 shares. Hl Fincl Serv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.98% or 609,584 shares in its portfolio. Bamco has 1,796 shares. Reliance Of Delaware reported 41,034 shares stake. Central Retail Bank & Tru Com, Kentucky-based fund reported 16,730 shares. Davenport And Lc owns 173,764 shares.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.98 million activity.

