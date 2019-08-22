Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Cut Its Holding in Criteo S A (CRTO) by $7.30 Million; New South Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Msc Industrial Direct Co (MSM) by $2.95 Million as Market Value Declined

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 365,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 760,000 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.22M, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19.22. About 47,649 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to CEO Role; 28/03/2018 – “FACEBOOK TO STOP PROVIDING INFORMATION FROM ITS PLATFORM TO DATA BROKERS, SOURCES SAY” $FB cc: Criteo $CRTO; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Rev $564.2M; 25/04/2018 – Criteo: Current CEO Eric Eichmann to Become Advisor to the CEO; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Direct Bidder Reaches Widespread Adoption as Publishers Embrace Header Bidding Technology to Maximize Revenues; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q REV. EX-TAC $240.0M, EST. $233.0M; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 26/04/2018 – Criteo’s decision to removes its CEO happened just a day before it was publicly announced:; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE WILL RETURN TO ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT CRITEO’S PARIS HEADQUARTERS

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Co (MSM) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 35,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 1.77M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.69M, down from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Msc Industrial Direct Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $69.04. About 43,818 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Limited has 651,127 shares. S Squared Techs Llc has invested 1.95% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Moreover, Us Financial Bank De has 0.01% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.02% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) or 169,042 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.17% or 1.43 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Banque Pictet Cie Sa accumulated 15,500 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 40 shares. Citadel Ltd Co owns 817,434 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset As holds 226,954 shares. Black Creek Inv Mgmt holds 1.09% or 1.59M shares in its portfolio. Shaker Invs Ltd Llc Oh invested in 0.76% or 54,913 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp reported 44,600 shares stake. Fiera Capital has 0.01% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). River Mercantile Asset Llp stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,798 shares to 17,943 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 31,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Services stated it has 0.38% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Gam Hldgs Ag reported 9,157 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Novare Management has 0.72% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of invested in 4,300 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 3,841 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw owns 180,093 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement System owns 8,366 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northwest Counselors Lc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 7,470 shares. Cove Street Cap Lc invested in 13,415 shares or 0.14% of the stock. New South Capital Mgmt Inc holds 4.24% or 1.77M shares. Panagora Asset reported 2,572 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 79,890 shares. American Century holds 0.22% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 2.67M shares. 482,349 were accumulated by First Advsr Lp. Morgan Dempsey Management Limited Liability Company reported 482 shares.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 31,539 shares to 3.06M shares, valued at $86.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) by 9,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC).