Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Cut Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake by $7.78 Million; Market Value Rose; Aristotle Capital Management Position in Ecolab (ECL) Has Boosted by $2.26 Million as Stock Value Rose

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 80.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 169,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 41,503 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, down from 210,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.4. About 5.00 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 20/03/2018 – WORLD OF COCA-COLA WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 12,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 356,028 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.85 million, up from 343,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $205.78. About 411,664 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $16.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 612,945 shares to 66,409 shares, valued at $18.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd by 41,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,800 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,926 were accumulated by Northwest Invest Counselors Lc. Advisory Serv has 0.05% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 0.17% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1,432 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm has invested 3.49% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Alta Management Ltd Company reported 188,215 shares. Caledonia Invests Public Limited Com has 109,000 shares for 5.52% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct has invested 0.25% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Suntrust Banks stated it has 220,649 shares. Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Neuberger Berman Group Lc owns 255,687 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Aldebaran Fin owns 10,524 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Hartford Inv Company holds 0.14% or 28,253 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt owns 1,251 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodstock Corp holds 58,684 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Ipg Advsr Ltd has 6,673 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt, a Tennessee-based fund reported 20,292 shares. Bellecapital Int Ltd invested in 4.59% or 153,822 shares. The New Jersey-based Mercer Cap Advisers has invested 2.21% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hodges Mgmt owns 18,998 shares. Schaller Invest Group Inc has invested 0.35% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). American Asset Inc invested in 6,423 shares. Colonial Advsr has invested 1.21% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 50,530 shares. 22.82M are owned by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. The Massachusetts-based Foster Dykema Cabot Inc Ma has invested 0.4% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 5.1% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ls Invest Advsr Limited Co accumulated 206,096 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.02% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.73 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (Prn) by 4.22 million shares to 15.09 million shares, valued at $16.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 29,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (Prn).