Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Boosted Its Netflix (NFLX) Position; Atlanta Capital Group Holding in Visa (V) Has Trimmed by $1.58 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 14.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 9,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 53,524 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.29 million, down from 62,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $387.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $172.87. About 6.72 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 369.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 16,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 20,841 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.66M, up from 4,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $268.15. About 9.07M shares traded or 11.19% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 08/03/2018 – Netflix posted $11.7 billion in revenue for 2017 and has not previously issued full-year revenue guidance for 2018; 09/03/2018 – The Obamas might be Netflix’s newest producers:; 13/03/2018 – Netflix paid ‘The Crown’ star Claire Foy less than her male co-star, producers admit; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Netflix $1.5B Sr Unscd Nts ‘B+’ (Rcvy Rtg ‘3’); 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID PLANNING $1B EUROPEAN INVESTMENT THIS YEAR: FT; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 22/03/2018 – Netflix has a new font and the company claims it’s going to save it millions; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will begin offering Netflix subscriptions within several cable bundles this month; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $745.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 10,691 shares to 20,639 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity (FTEC) by 5,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.22 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4,747 shares to 21,333 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 83,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,015 shares, and cut its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Prn).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4,747 shares to 21,333 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 83,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,015 shares, and cut its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

