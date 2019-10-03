Lomas Capital Management Upped Its Stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by $14.99 Million; North American Management Has Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $473,500

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 115.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 109,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 204,131 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.03M, up from 94,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $145.49. About 1.16 million shares traded or 23.83% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q REV. $854M, EST. $811.6M; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – THE ORDER WAS ISSUED TO REMOVE A REPAIRMAN OBSERVED IN A SCREEN DISCHARGE CHUTE; NO INJURIES OCCURRED FROM THE INCIDENT; 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EPS 39c; 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Adj EPS 44c

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 112.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 250 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 472 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $894,000, up from 222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $847.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $22.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1713.23. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: NYSE says trading suspended in AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL, GOOG, ZNWAA for rest of day due to price scale code; 17/05/2018 – Gillian Tett Amazon’s response to […]; 27/03/2018 – Amazon strikes distribution deal with France’s Casino; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s SoftBank wants Flipkart to wait for Amazon offer – Mint; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Introduces Amazon Experience Centers; 04/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos intervened to help a desperate Amazon customer find his stolen dog; 02/04/2018 – The S&P 500 fell back into correction Monday as technology led the market lower, with names like Amazon and Netflix both down more than 5 percent; 03/04/2018 – Art Cashin: Markets hold modest gains – Trump Amazon tweet could’ve ‘doomed the week’; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART “ABRUPTLY” FIRED HIM IN RETALIATION FOR HIS WHISTLEBLOWING, INCLUDING A REPORT TO ITS U.S. E-COMMERCE CEO, IN JANUARY 2017; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Announcing: Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Increased An Energizing 125% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Two proposed projects cause concern for residents of Comal County – San Antonio Business Journal” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Vulcan Materials names new Southern, Gulf Coast division president – Birmingham Business Journal” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $930.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 60,148 shares to 631,784 shares, valued at $34.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 35,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,598 shares, and cut its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold VMC shares while 162 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 122.53 million shares or 0.27% more from 122.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.06% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Klingenstein Fields Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 150,175 shares. The Texas-based Motco has invested 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 10,819 shares. Victory Cap Management Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 194,996 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.36% or 96,048 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md invested in 2.59M shares. Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.01% or 1,502 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 107,779 shares. 21,477 were reported by Proshare Advisors Ltd Company. Hwg Ltd Partnership holds 0.2% or 1,474 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 58,752 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 19,339 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Narwhal Cap Management has invested 6.21% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Polar Capital Llp holds 142,700 shares. 395 were reported by Greatmark Prns. Massachusetts-based De Burlo Grp Inc has invested 3.84% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt has 2.48% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp holds 1.15% or 79,101 shares in its portfolio. Garrison Bradford & Assocs Incorporated owns 1,152 shares for 2.55% of their portfolio. Macroview Inv Limited Company reported 0.03% stake. Proshare Limited Liability owns 3.53% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 311,596 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Scotland Group Public Limited Company has invested 0.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Personal Cap Advisors Corp owns 37,938 shares. Moreover, Wespac Advsr Lc has 0.44% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sands Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1.28 million shares. Johnson Financial Grp Inc holds 1.22% or 7,247 shares in its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Llc stated it has 808 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Cooperman Leon G accumulated 0.84% or 7,500 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “DHL Group Doubles Down On Digitalization Wth A â‚¬2 Billion Investment – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Fallen Angel Stocks to Buy Before They Fly Again – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon’s Expanding Its Brick-and-Mortar Presence – Nasdaq” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Amazon Takes On Sonos, Apple in High-End Speakers – The Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AWS hires Cisco, Cumulus vet – Information – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36B and $628.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,397 shares to 189,715 shares, valued at $15.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 155,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,558 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).