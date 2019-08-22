Lomas Capital Management Trimmed Facebook (FB) Position by $17.51 Million; As Rockwell Automation (ROK) Share Price Declined, Holder Renaissance Group Lowered Its Position

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 6,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 149,628 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.25M, down from 155,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $152.11. About 167,279 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”; 30/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Collaborates with Plug and Play to Extend Innovation Strategy; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 105,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 325,370 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.20 million, down from 430,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $181.73. About 6.72 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – UK information commissioner welcomes Facebook move to cut ties to data brokers; 21/03/2018 – EU reveals a new digital tax plan that could hit the likes of Google, Amazon and Facebook; 27/03/2018 – KTLA Los Angeles: Mark Zuckerberg Has Decided to Testify Before Congress, Facebook; 26/03/2018 – Facebook Comes Under Scrutiny of Federal Trade Commission; 12/04/2018 – EU Commissioner Jourova: Had Constructive, Open Discussion With Facebook COO Sandberg; 20/03/2018 – East Bay Times: Exclusive: Facebook eyes Sunnyvale office complex for huge expansion; 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Posts Surge in Revenue as It Tackles User-Data Crisis — 3rd Update; 18/04/2018 – Facebook is bringing its facial recognition technology back to Europe, even after agreeing with regulators to drop the feature nearly six years ago; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK HAS OBSERVED INCREASES IN SOME TYPES OF SHARING, DECLINES IN OTHERS – CONF CALL

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tech Earnings Last Week: Amazon Disappoints, Alphabet Delights, and Facebook Satisfies – Nasdaq” published on July 28, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Facebookâ€™s earnings hit by fines and growth slowdown, but investors remain unfazed – MarketWatch” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SAH, DLPH, PINS, TWTR, FB, BTG and RGLD highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have axed around 1,000 accounts to stop the spread of misinformation amid the Hong Kong protests – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,178 were accumulated by Rmb Cap Mngmt Lc. Dillon Associates holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 33,270 shares. Markston International Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.54% or 78,888 shares. National Asset Mngmt reported 45,532 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Roberts Glore And Commerce Il owns 2,031 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Com Dc holds 176,369 shares. Doliver Limited Partnership stated it has 10,168 shares. Citizens Northern Corporation holds 1.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 12,350 shares. Winslow Mngmt invested in 3.16% or 3.50M shares. California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 0.84% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Great Lakes Advsr Limited Company holds 0.06% or 16,310 shares. Northstar Gru owns 15,492 shares. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel holds 16,425 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors reported 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bessemer Secs Lc, a New York-based fund reported 8,750 shares.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $931.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 25,530 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $29.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 16,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Pdvwireless Inc.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.42 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 6.16% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $262.10M for 16.98 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 38,042 shares to 205,212 shares, valued at $17.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemic L (NYSE:SHI) by 52,459 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,294 shares, and has risen its stake in Mitsubishi Electric Corp (MIELY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone Capital Mgmt owns 1,253 shares. Fiera Cap has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Pggm has 58,583 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Boston Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.06% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 6,160 shares. 36,642 are held by Mirae Asset Glob Invs. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt accumulated 192,456 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). M&T Bank & Trust Corp invested 0.01% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Washington Tru Savings Bank holds 11,790 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Swedbank has 991,235 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Franklin Resource has 1.64 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 23,855 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).