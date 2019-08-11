Lomas Capital Management Stake in Voya Finl (VOYA) Boosted by $309,827; As Bce (BCE) Market Valuation Rose, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Raised Holding

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 6,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 691,932 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.57 million, up from 685,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $49.32. About 1.36M shares traded or 5.87% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 15/03/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Ratings; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Preliminary Ratings To Voya Euro CLO I DAC; 15/05/2018 – Voya Investment Management LLC Exits Position in Impinj; 17/04/2018 – Voya Recognizes 100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance; 22/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-2, Ltd.; Issues Presale; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 31,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 588,129 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.12 million, up from 556,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.42. About 409,828 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 101,261 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Company owns 1.75 million shares. Moreover, Capital Returns Management Lc has 7.11% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Zweig accumulated 46,000 shares. Raymond James Assoc has 0.01% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 116,700 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding has invested 0.03% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Nomura has invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 0.05% stake. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 116,600 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg has invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.02% or 8.89M shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.17% or 407,050 shares. Northern Trust Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.27M shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Reliance Tru Communication Of Delaware holds 6,486 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52M and $931.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 66,880 shares to 403,860 shares, valued at $56.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $172,282 activity. TRIPODI JOSEPH V bought $74,175 worth of stock or 1,500 shares. GILLIS RUTH ANN M bought $46,852 worth of stock or 926 shares.