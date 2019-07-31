Lomas Capital Management Position in Facebook (FB) Lowered as Stock Rose; Ellington Management Group Maintains Stake in Viasat (Put) (VSAT)

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Viasat Inc (Put) (VSAT) by 59.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 51,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, up from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $83.1. About 258,080 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 42.42% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 06/04/2018 – Viasat Affirms Commitments to Bring its Powerful ViaSat-3 Satellite to Europe; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED IT WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS ON A DEAL FOR USE OF VIASAT-3 SATELLITE; 15/05/2018 – SAS introduces high-speed Wi-Fi on flights to keep up with competitors; 03/04/2018 – Viasat Expands Dublin Office; Sets up European Software Centre of Excellence; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 27/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Viasat Phased Array Flat Panel Antenna Selected by SES Networks for the O3b mPOWER System; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Pdt Line; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ANTENNAS WAS NOT DISCLOSED

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 105,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 325,370 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.20 million, down from 430,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $562.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $197.04. About 11.10 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/03/2018 – Some advertisers are furious about Facebook’s latest privacy move; 03/04/2018 – Mathieu Rosemain: Exclusive: Facebook CEO says not planning to extend European privacy law globally; 21/03/2018 – GERMAN FACEBOOK USERS ‘LIKELY TO BE AFFECTED’: DATA REGULATOR; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCING NEW POLICY PROMPTS FOR ADVERTISERS; 26/03/2018 – Advertisers look to online ads for brand growth – Zenith; 21/03/2018 – GOOG, FB: #BREAKING EU proposes new tax targeting tech giants: commissioner – ! $GOOG $FB; 27/03/2018 – Facebook CEO plans to testify before U.S. Congress; 22/03/2018 – Bannon declined to comment on suspended Cambridge Analytica CEO Alexander Nix, but zeroed in on Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 26/03/2018 – FTC confirms probe into Facebook privacy practices; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Names Cranemere Group CEO Zients to Board Effective May 31

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity. 9,000 shares valued at $1.35 million were sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, January 30. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 25.39 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $931.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 91,939 shares to 838,525 shares, valued at $44.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 16,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 7,369 shares to 10,398 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 16,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,900 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $9.99 million activity. The insider FPR PARTNERS LLC sold 25,000 shares worth $1.87M. 84,401 shares were sold by BALDRIDGE RICHARD A, worth $6.14 million on Tuesday, February 12. The insider LAY B ALLEN sold $143,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

