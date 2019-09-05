Lomas Capital Management Position In Boyd Gaming (BYD) Was Has Raised; Tjx Cos (TJX) Market Value Rose While Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Boosted by $4.05 Million Its Position

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) by 265.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 76,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The hedge fund held 105,290 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, up from 28,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $55.94. About 3.29M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 25,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.97 million, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $24.15. About 1.01 million shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160.5M, EST. $158.6M; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD); 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $600M TO $620.0M

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $931.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 18,851 shares to 29,768 shares, valued at $34.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 76,714 shares to 126,121 shares, valued at $43.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 520,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,861 shares, and cut its stake in Nathans Famous Inc (NASDAQ:NATH).