Lomas Capital Management Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Has Increased as Stock Price Rose; Apple (AAPL) Holder Leavell Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.53 Million

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 16,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 302,887 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.12 million, up from 286,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $452.94B market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $175.08. About 20.12 million shares traded or 5.23% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 13/04/2018 – RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE MIKHAIL PROKHOROV SELLS 49 PCT IN BROOKLYN NETS TO ALIBABA GROUP CO-FOUNDER JOE TSAI – TEAM WEBSITE; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY- ALIBABA HEALTH (HK) ENTERS SECOND RENEWED AGENCY AGREEMENT, TERM STARTING FROM APRIL AND ENDING ON MARCH 2019; 10/04/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL IN TALKS WITH INVESTORS TO BOOST FUNDRAISING TARGET TO AT LEAST $8 BILLION; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUILD PAYMENT, LOGISTICS INFRASTRUCTURE IN SE ASIA; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 8,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,486 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.62M, down from 95,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $201.39. About 18.77 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, other Berkshire investments; 27/04/2018 – HANWANG TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO TRANSFER ONE OF ITS NON-REGISTERED TRADEMARK RELATED RIGHTS TO APPLE INC AAPL.O; 02/05/2018 – Rival Apple Music also said last month that it had 40 million paid subscribers, hinting at its fast growth; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s $299 iPad Pricing Available to Schools Only; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs slashes Apple iPhone sales estimates due to ‘demand deterioration’; 29/04/2018 – Correction to Apple’s Big Payday Will Only Go So Far — Heard on the Street; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 03/05/2018 – The company’s core wearable fitness trackers business has fallen sharply as it faces bigger names with deeper pockets, such as Apple and Samsung; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit; 01/04/2018 – SlashGear: Apple looking to make significant Siri improvements, hints hiring spree

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $931.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 105,500 shares to 325,370 shares, valued at $54.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.75 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $895.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2021 Term Etf by 25,350 shares to 165,280 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB) by 2,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,981 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (NASDAQ:BIDU).

