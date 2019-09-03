Lomas Capital Management Maintains Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); Account Management Has Decreased Stake in D R Horton (DHI) by $4.05 Million as Valuation Rose

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 16,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 302,887 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.12 million, up from 286,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $434.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $172.34. About 6.91M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – SINGAPORE STATE INVESTOR TEMASEK LIKELY TO PARTICIPATE AS LEAD INVESTOR IN FUNDRAISING; 12/03/2018 – China’s Ofo Raises $866 Million in Funding Round Led by Alibaba; 09/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: SoftBank borrows USD 8 bln in margin loan backed by stake in Alibaba – report; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Cambricon starts financing round at CNY 12 billion valuation, sources say; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba, an existing investor in Paytm E-Commerce, is also putting in $45 million in the round; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL…; 03/05/2018 – GUANGZHOU ZHIGUANG ELECTRIC 002169.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING ARM ALIYUN; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q EPS 46c; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – ANNUAL ACTIVE CONSUMERS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 552 MLN AT YR-END, UP 37 MLN FROM 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B

Account Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Account Management Llc sold 98,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 92,525 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, down from 191,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Account Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $49.53. About 1.27 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Grp Inc reported 512,220 shares. 2.06M are owned by Deutsche National Bank Ag. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 5.88M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 1.00M shares. Moreover, Private Advisor Gp has 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.06% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 582,636 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Limited has invested 0.63% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Altfest L J And reported 9,736 shares stake. Verity Asset Mngmt accumulated 5,220 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa reported 8,149 shares. 14,235 are owned by Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp. Korea Investment owns 59,900 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sadoff Invest Management Limited Liability has 3.22% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Fmr Limited Liability owns 17.56 million shares. Optimum Invest Advsr reported 28,552 shares.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $457.88M for 9.91 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $931.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 66,880 shares to 403,860 shares, valued at $56.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.