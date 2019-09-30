Lomas Capital Management Lowered Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) as Market Valuation Rose; As Netflix Com (NFLX) Shares Declined, Shareholder Selz Capital Trimmed Position by $4.11 Million

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 40.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 11,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 16,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, down from 27,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $264.99. About 2.88M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 08/03/2018 – Michael D. Shear: EXCLUSIVE: Former President Obama is in talks with Netflix to produce shows for the streaming service that; 20/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Poehler to Direct, Star In and Produce Netflix Comedy ‘Wine Country’; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s latest subscriber growth is just the beginning, says analyst; 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS; 04/04/2018 – Vanity Fair: Is Netflix About to Steal Kenya Barris from ABC?; 19/04/2018 – MONDO TV SPA MTV.Ml SAYS JOINS THE PRODUCTION CONSORTIUM OF PIANO NO MORI, A NEW SERIES WHICH WILL BE STREAMED BY NETFLIX WORLDWIDE; 05/03/2018 – The second season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” garnered higher search interest than every season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” in the U.S., according to UBS research; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will begin offering Netflix subscriptions within several cable bundles this month; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Netflix is killing couples’ sex lives: study

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 25.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 56,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 161,136 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.97 million, down from 217,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $208.24. About 482,118 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 30/04/2018 – Marcus, the bank’s consumer lending business, accounts for $1 billion of Goldman’s plan to grow revenue by $5 billion, Goldman Sachs president and COO David Solomon said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Alley” from the Milken Institute Global Conference; 03/05/2018 – blacq: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond: sources DUBA; 04/05/2018 – Goldman Hires New Co-Head of Russia in First Shakeup Since 2015; 07/05/2018 – AGP Group Announces Minority Investment from Goldman Sachs; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Puts David Solomon in Line to Be Next CEO — 5th Update; 17/04/2018 – Correct: Goldman Sachs 1Q Basel 3 Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio 11.1%; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June; 12/03/2018 – Solomon named sole president and COO at Goldman Sachs, solidifying spot as Blankfein successor; 07/03/2018 – Report on Business: Goldman puts London staff on notice for move to Germany by June; 08/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 21.3 FROM SFR 20.3

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $370.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp by 184,000 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $18.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemours Co by 163,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 619,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.74M for 63.09 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $930.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pdvwireless Inc by 1.00 million shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $67.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 133,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 409,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.41 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.