Lomas Capital Management Lowered Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stake by $18.34 Million; Stock Declined; Pfizer (PFE) Share Price Declined While Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Boosted by $5.02 Million Its Stake

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 64.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 705,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 389,961 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.51 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.22. About 596,616 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Net $41.4M; 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 24/05/2018 – 90 NINETY Bar + Grill Now Open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $600M TO $620.0M

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 1529.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 116,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 124,302 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.39 million, up from 7,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.82. About 7.61M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Phase 3 Trial of Axitinib as Adjuvant Treatment for Patients at High Risk of Renal Cell Carcinoma; 25/04/2018 – Asklepios BioPharma: Pfizer Dosed First Patient in Its Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy Phase 1b Trial; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Sets PDUFA Goal Date for Decision in September; 07/05/2018 – Pfizer at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – TREATMENT WITH LYRICA AT LOWER DOSE DID NOT RESULT IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VERSUS PLACEBO; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Highlights Need for Additional Technical Info; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 64,821 are held by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Incorporated Limited Liability. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd accumulated 8,693 shares. Moreover, Oakbrook Invests Limited has 0.43% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 164,023 shares. Edgestream Partners Limited Partnership reported 394,160 shares. Iberiabank Corp holds 108,105 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Prentiss Smith & Co holds 13,139 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. First Commonwealth Fin Pa holds 0.2% or 7,622 shares. South State Corp holds 1.12% or 225,436 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc invested in 1.51% or 100,142 shares. Moreover, West Oak Ltd has 0.68% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Greatmark Ptnrs invested in 0.09% or 6,638 shares. Wafra owns 0.07% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 51,051 shares. Hsbc Pcl holds 6.94 million shares. North Star Asset Inc holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 201,054 shares. First Savings Bank Of Omaha holds 0.83% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 294,541 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $422.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 5,017 shares to 51,031 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 10,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,589 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $930.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 45,035 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $64.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cannae Hldgs Inc by 32,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 965,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 69.57% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.23 per share. BYD’s profit will be $43.34 million for 17.45 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Boyd Gaming Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.22% negative EPS growth.

