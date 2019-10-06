Lomas Capital Management Lowered Berry Global Group (Call) (BERY) Holding as Stock Declined; Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Upped Its Stake in Opko Health (OPK) as Share Price Declined

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Opko Health Inc (OPK) by 98.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2.09M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.11M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Opko Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.15. About 3.45 million shares traded or 1.45% up from the average. OPKO Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPK) has declined 62.19% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OPK News: 18/05/2018 – OPKO Said Earlier That Novitas Solutions Proposed Non-Coverage Policy for 4KScore Test for Medicare in Draft Determination; 23/03/2018 – OPKO HEALTH ENROLLS FIRST PATIENT IN PHASE 2B STUDY OF OPK88003; 18/05/2018 – OPKO Plans to Address Draft Local Coverage Determination Published by Novitas Solutions for 4Kscore Test; 27/04/2018 – OPKO HEALTH – HAVE SPOKEN WITH CO’S ISRAEL-BASED INVESTORS; THEY EXPRESSED DESIRE CO CONTINUE PRESENCE ON TASE AND URGED CO TO RECONSIDER DECISION; 23/03/2018 – OPKO Health Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2b Study of OPK88003 to Treat Type 2 Diabetes; 16/03/2018 OPKO Health Announces Landmark Study Showing 4Kscore® Test is Strong Predictor of Prostate Cancer Mortality Published in Europ; 08/05/2018 – OPKO Health 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 08/05/2018 – OPKO HEALTH 1Q REV. $254.9M, EST. $237.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ OPKO Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPK); 08/05/2018 – OPKO Health 1Q Rev $254.9M

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (Call) (BERY) by 62.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 739,816 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 440,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.14M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $38.12. About 817,939 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BERY’s profit will be $120.62 million for 10.36 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

