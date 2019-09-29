Lomas Capital Management Increased Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Boosted by $15.96 Million Its Holding

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 47.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 373,403 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.02 million, up from 253,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 7,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 310,162 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.56M, up from 302,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 33.31 million shares traded or 111.31% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd. On Other; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXCLUDING CONSOLIDATION OF ELE.ME AND CAINIAO NETWORK, EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 50%; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 17/03/2018 – Alibaba’s plan to launch Alipay-style payment in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B; 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA TO COOPERATE ON E-COMMERCE SERVICES; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Homecoming May Not Prove a Home Run — Heard on the Street; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare: Yunfeng and Alibaba Are in Discussions With Certain Significant Holders Regarding Potential Support; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba said it has led a consortium of investors to buy about 10 percent of Chinese courier ZTO Express (Cayman) for $1.38 billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Provident reported 5,862 shares stake. Northrock Prtnrs Ltd Com reported 0.48% stake. Monroe Bancorp Trust Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 18,955 shares. Mengis Cap Mgmt owns 110,305 shares for 4.52% of their portfolio. Victory Inc holds 0.14% or 508,907 shares. 204,659 are owned by Vestor Ltd Limited Liability Company. Fairview Inv Management Llc, California-based fund reported 29,495 shares. Hightower Trust Service Lta has invested 3.89% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Farmers Trust Company stated it has 74,555 shares or 2.82% of all its holdings. Bb&T Secs Limited Company owns 1.30 million shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Bouchey Financial Group Incorporated accumulated 7,484 shares. Moreover, George Kaiser Family Foundation has 1.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mirae Asset Investments Ltd accumulated 2.04M shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation accumulated 2.41 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 7.80 million shares.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $930.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 56,359 shares to 161,136 shares, valued at $32.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 60,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 631,784 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

