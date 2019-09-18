Lomas Capital Management Increased Its Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Holding; Lonestar Capital Management Has Upped Ezcorp (EZPW) Stake

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 5,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 263,278 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.58M, up from 258,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $267.27. About 499,576 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ezcorp Inc (EZPW) by 52.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 267,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% . The hedge fund held 773,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32M, up from 505,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ezcorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $460.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.31. About 281,617 shares traded. EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) has declined 12.83% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical EZPW News: 09/03/2018 Ezcorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 270% to 29 Days; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 22/05/2018 – EZPW: AIRCRAFT CARRYING 4 EMPLOYEES IN RUNWAY OVERRUN ACCIDENT; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q EPS CONT OPS 21C, EST. 19C; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $202.0M (2 EST.); 22/05/2018 – EZPW: NO FATALITIES IN ACCIDENT, MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 17/05/2018 – Ezcorp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 22/05/2018 – Ezcorp: No Fatalities in Accident of Aircraft Carrying Four EZCORP Employees; 25/04/2018 – Ezcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ EZCORP Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EZPW)

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 107,698 shares to 325,740 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,500 shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 13 investors sold EZPW shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 47.47 million shares or 0.73% less from 47.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 95,017 were reported by First Tru Lp. 127,639 were accumulated by Rice Hall James And Associates Lc. Stifel has invested 0% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Boston Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 44,775 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 0.01% or 87,000 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 78,410 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc) owns 1,363 shares. Systematic Financial Management LP invested in 0.03% or 86,375 shares. Moreover, Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) for 79,887 shares. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) or 21,377 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP owns 94,076 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amer Intl Group Inc Incorporated has 38,313 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 383,287 are owned by D E Shaw &. Comerica Bank owns 107,628 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 158,258 shares.

More notable recent EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ezcorp (EZPW) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “EZCORP (EZPW) Appoints Zena Srivatsa Arnold to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EZCORP, Inc. 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “EZCORP, Inc. Retires $195 Million Convertible Notes Using Cash on Hand – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EZCORP Announces Realignment of Executive Management Nasdaq:EZPW – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 04, 2015.

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Martin Marietta Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Martin Marietta Materials Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “As stock soars, could Martin Marietta be eyeing another buy? – Triangle Business Journal” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,778 were accumulated by Strategy Asset Managers. Wms Partners Limited Com owns 0.05% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 907 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life invested in 1,700 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cipher Lp holds 8,254 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Davidson Inv Advisors has 0.03% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Moreover, Cibc Mkts Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 13,607 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Everence Mngmt reported 1,616 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 15,625 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Palisade Cap Management Llc Nj holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 2,275 shares. King Luther Cap has 628,368 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 204,150 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 201,924 shares.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52M and $930.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 60,148 shares to 631,784 shares, valued at $34.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 705,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 389,961 shares, and cut its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc.