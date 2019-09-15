Lomas Capital Management Increased Its Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Share Value Declined; As Ecolab Com (ECL) Valuation Rose, Holder Barrett Asset Management Has Cut Position by $676,695

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 3,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 248,515 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.07M, down from 251,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $198.89. About 897,279 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 7,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 310,162 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.56 million, up from 302,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – SINGAPORE STATE INVESTOR TEMASEK LIKELY TO PARTICIPATE AS LEAD INVESTOR IN FUNDRAISING; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba reported a 61 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China Inc tightens reins on debt, raises spectre of slowdown; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Bets Better Payoff; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM MAY HAVE RAISED 5.6B YUAN FROM ALIBABA SHARE SALE; 22/05/2018 – Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – ANNUAL ACTIVE CONSUMERS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 552 MLN AT YR-END, UP 37 MLN FROM 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – Hexindai Announces Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer; 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7,498 shares to 67,363 shares, valued at $11.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc Cl A (NYSE:ZTS) by 150,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93M for 28.91 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritas Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 3,298 shares. 3,749 are held by Stonebridge Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Perkins Coie Company invested in 9,022 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 3,925 shares. Principal Fin Group Inc invested 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Oppenheimer invested in 0.06% or 11,245 shares. Old Natl Bank In holds 0.07% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 6,661 shares. Marvin And Palmer Assocs has 31,334 shares for 4.1% of their portfolio. Omers Administration holds 0.1% or 46,000 shares in its portfolio. Atwood & Palmer Incorporated reported 867 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Rech accumulated 52,744 shares. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 6,400 are owned by Grace White Inc. Hikari Power Ltd invested in 0.04% or 2,100 shares. Puzo Michael J owns 2,200 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52M and $930.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 16,839 shares to 49,822 shares, valued at $8.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 1.20M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).