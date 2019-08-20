Lomas Capital Management Holds Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Holder Valueact Holdings LP Cut Its Position by $172.30 Million as Stock Value Rose

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 16,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 302,887 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.12M, up from 286,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $462.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.53. About 6.09 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Chairman of Alibaba Affiliate Ant Financial Steps Down; 20/04/2018 – E-commerce titan Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has bought a Chinese microchip maker to further its cloud-based “internet of things” (IoT) business; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online marketplace; 26/03/2018 – Alibaba and Ford unveil car vending machine in Guangzhou; 10/04/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL IN TALKS WITH INVESTORS TO BOOST FUNDRAISING TARGET TO AT LEAST $8 BILLION; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – MAY SEEK EXTERNAL FINANCING IN THE COMING YEAR IF APPROPRIATE OPPORTUNITIES AND CONDITIONS ARISE; 08/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING’S TMALL ONLINE MARKETPLACE HAD ALSO STOPPED SELLING ZTE PHONES BY TUESDAY – NIKKEI; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd. On Continuing Connected Transaction; 31/05/2018 – Luxury retailer Canada Goose lays out China expansion plans

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 97.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 2.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 63,910 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $95.58. About 82,933 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $931.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 105,500 shares to 325,370 shares, valued at $54.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $160.52 million activity.