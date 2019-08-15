Lomas Capital Management Holds Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); As Honeywell Intl (HON) Share Price Rose, Holder Brown Advisory Securities Has Lowered Its Stake

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 16,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 302,887 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.12M, up from 286,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $431.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $165.7. About 20.41 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/03/2018 – Privacy concerns stall Alibaba’s plans for Japanese Alipay; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba Bets Another $2 Billion on Southeast Asia; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to Remain Active on Alibaba’s E-Commerce Platform TMall; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI CONCLUDES SPEAKING; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Online Retailer Daraz; 21/04/2018 – Earlier this week Alibaba said will make its own chip available for access through its cloud; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: Transaction Is Expected to Close in Early June; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees 2019 Revenue Growth Above 60%: TOPLive; 31/05/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS- TRANSITION ITS ONLINE CHINESE DISTRIBUTION TO FLAGSHIP STORE IN LUXURY PAVILION OF ALIBABA GROUP’S TMALL PLATFORM, IN FALL 2018

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 40.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 3,953 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $628,000, down from 6,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $162.72. About 634,248 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60M and $425.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 34,447 shares to 106,006 shares, valued at $10.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe & Rusling stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 24,359 are owned by Scott Selber. Hyman Charles D invested in 0.54% or 32,799 shares. Moreover, Asset has 0.4% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 4,068 shares. Tci Wealth Incorporated stated it has 22,248 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Randolph Communication stated it has 170,621 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel has 0.22% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 5,310 shares. Brookstone Cap invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.38% or 1.84M shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt LP owns 23,248 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Baldwin Investment Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Amer Registered Advisor, Texas-based fund reported 11,541 shares. The New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.24 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.