Lomas Capital Management Holding in Alleghany Del (Y) Boosted as Stock Value Rose; Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Position In Southern Company (SO) Was Boosted

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Southern Company (SO) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 46 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,801 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609.88M, up from 11,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Southern Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $56.37. About 1.89M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to Diversitylnc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS TO COMPLETE STAKE SALE IN SOLAR MID-2018; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS PORTFOLIO OF PROJECTS INVOLVED IN DEAL IS COMPRISED OF 26 OPERATING SOLAR FACILITIES; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Florida City Gas Transaction’s Target Completion Is 3Q 2018; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southern Company’s ‘BBB+’ IDR Following Florida Sale Announcement

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 16.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 3,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,317 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.89M, up from 20,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $12.54 during the last trading session, reaching $711.52. About 75,914 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 16.11% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.68% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $279.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 1,011 shares to 45,609 shares, valued at $3.41 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Ltd F (NYSE:CB) by 526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,899 shares, and cut its stake in W E C Energy Group I.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.89 million activity. EARLEY ANTHONY F JR had bought 1,261 shares worth $63,345. BOWERS WILLIAM P sold 90,942 shares worth $4.42M. Another trade for 33,000 shares valued at $1.63M was sold by Lantrip Mark.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.69% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated reported 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Aull Monroe Mngmt has 2.85% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 102,831 shares. Blue Finance Cap has 0.42% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 15,525 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance reported 230,500 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wellington Shields Limited Liability has 0.45% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 17,269 shares. Cadence Mgmt Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,420 shares. Proffitt Goodson holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 1,918 shares. 75,282 were accumulated by Sky Inv Group Ltd Llc. Conning invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Southeast Asset Advsr, a Georgia-based fund reported 17,352 shares. Moreover, Sector Pension Board has 0.04% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). The North Carolina-based Verity Asset has invested 2.99% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Zacks Mngmt holds 842,010 shares. Lsv Asset has 0% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 18,400 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington-based Washington Trust Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Becker Mgmt reported 1.15% stake. Markston Int Llc has invested 0% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Cove Street Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.29% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp invested in 0.45% or 16,308 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.05% or 6,839 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 4,830 shares stake. Moreover, Cannell Peter B has 0.15% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 6,292 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 1,276 shares. Ar Asset Inc owns 0.37% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 1,594 shares. Bankshares Of Hawaii owns 1,537 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 85,645 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $992,885 activity.