Lomas Capital Management Holding In Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Was Has Boosted; Neville Rodie & Shaw Position In Quanta Services (PWR) Was Lifted

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 7,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 310,162 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.56M, up from 302,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $168.18. About 8.34 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/04/2018 – Alibaba-backed startup unveils ‘intelligent’ SUV in China; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – MOBILE MAUS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 617 MILLION IN MARCH 2018, AN INCREASE OF 37 MILLION OVER DECEMBER 2017; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB RECEIVES PROPOSAL FROM ALIBABA ON DATA CENTERS; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank: Logs Y630.19B in Alibaba-Related Derivative Losses in FY2017; 08/04/2018 – Dubai cryptocurrency firm denies Alibaba trademark infringement; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY-TOTAL INCENTIVE FEES TO BE RECEIVED BY ALIBABA HEALTH GROUP UNDER DEAL FOR FY19 WILL NOT BE MORE THAN RMB8 MLN; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (PWR) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 15,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 220,190 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.41M, up from 204,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Quanta Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.66. About 337,104 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR); 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Rev $9.95B-$10.55B; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.95 BLN TO $10.55 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer April Sales Rise 0.1% Y/y (Table); 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 09/03/2018 QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 13.3 PCT Y/Y

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $930.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 56,359 shares to 161,136 shares, valued at $32.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 705,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 389,961 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).