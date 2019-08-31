Lomas Capital Management Has Upped Alleghany Del (Y) Holding by $2.11 Million as Market Value Rose; Schlumberger (SLB) Holder Hemenway Trust Company Lowered Its Position by $325,725 as Market Valuation Declined

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 7,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 21,075 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $918,000, down from 28,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 11.54M shares traded or 11.32% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 16.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 3,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The hedge fund held 24,317 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.89 million, up from 20,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $749.31. About 72,920 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 19.77 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Cap Ltd Company holds 0.42% or 15,086 shares. Cetera Advsrs Lc reported 42,010 shares stake. 1St Source Commercial Bank owns 15,947 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Schmidt P J Inv Management accumulated 17,176 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 16,796 shares. Captrust Fin accumulated 109,182 shares. Moreover, Crawford Investment Counsel has 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 15,079 shares. Keating Investment Counselors Incorporated owns 146,765 shares for 2.89% of their portfolio. Spinnaker owns 16,939 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 1,904 shares. 320,345 are owned by Lpl Fincl. B & T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt reported 0.98% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cibc World Mkts reported 0.13% stake. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 950 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc holds 201,207 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Schlumberger (SLB) Down 15.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Smead Value Fund Buys 2 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Offshore Drilling Recovery Is Real – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,026 shares to 121,024 shares, valued at $22.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 18,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,522 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boise Cascade +6% post Q2 mixed results – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zendesk: Buy The Dip And Remain Patient – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LTC Q2 rental revenue rises 13% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Q-2 Y 2019 Earnings Preview – Live Trading News” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pitney Bowes Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $992,885 activity.