Lomas Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Visa (V) Stake by $15.85 Million as Market Value Rose; As Provident Finl Svcs (PFS) Stock Value Declined, Hillsdale Investment Management Has Raised Position

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 40.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 101,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 146,966 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.93M, down from 248,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $180.36. About 1.79 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Provident Finl Svcs Inc (PFS) by 364.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 74,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.52% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 94,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, up from 20,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Provident Finl Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $24.23. About 48,475 shares traded. Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) has declined 5.27% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.70% the S&P500. Some Historical PFS News: 24/05/2018 – Paramount Gold Nevada Announces Positive PFS for Its Proposed Underground Mine at Grassy Mountain in Eastern Oregon; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AN ONGOING PHASE 3 TRIAL IN ADVANCED UROTHELIAL CARCINOMA HAS MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS, AND OS DATA EXPECTED IN H1 2018; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER: PDL1 IS BIOMARKER WITH ‘SOLID DATA’ FOR PFS AND OS; 23/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL – INTENDS TO USE SOME OR ALL OF PROCEEDS TO FINANCE ITS TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO £250M OF EXISTING BONDS MATURING IN OCTOBER 2019; 23/05/2018 – Provident Financial Launches GBP250 Mln Bond Issue; 15/05/2018 – REG-Base Resources Limited: Appointment of Mineral Technologies & Lycopodium for PFS; 09/05/2018 – Provident Financial in upbeat start to 2018; 23/05/2018 – Global Geoscience Announces Successful Completion of Phase 1 of Rhyolite Ridge PFS Demonstrating a Clear Path Forward; 23/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC PFG.L – LAUNCH AND PRICE OF £250 MLN BOND ISSUE; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns PFS Financing Corp. Notes Series 2018-C Ratings

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caledonia Mng Corp Plc by 82,000 shares to 41,641 shares, valued at $244,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Americas Car Mart Inc (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 25,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,400 shares, and cut its stake in Methanex Corp Com (NASDAQ:MEOH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold PFS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 41.50 million shares or 2.14% less from 42.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) for 758 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). United Serv Automobile Association holds 0% or 9,234 shares. Raymond James Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 13,538 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 20,222 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 12,364 shares. Bessemer Group reported 0.01% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Kistler stated it has 500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Associates holds 15,578 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New York-based D E Shaw & Incorporated has invested 0% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Glenmede Tru Com Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). State Teachers Retirement holds 28,182 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Company accumulated 79,053 shares or 0% of the stock. Zacks Investment holds 0.11% or 203,229 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $25,133 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scholtz & Company Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,695 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.59% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Roanoke Asset Mngmt stated it has 2,030 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Montag Caldwell Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 526,891 shares or 4.29% of their US portfolio. Jennison Associate Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 17.33M shares. New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.25% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Co Pa holds 0.07% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 5,312 shares. Two Sigma Lc owns 18,903 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Icon Advisers holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 116,210 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Company stated it has 31,571 shares. Bellecapital Interest Limited holds 3.45% or 34,767 shares in its portfolio. 27,430 were reported by Thompson Mngmt Incorporated. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 2.17% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Marvin Palmer Associate accumulated 40,650 shares. Crestwood Advsr Group Inc Lc invested in 221,019 shares.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $931.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 339,291 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $63.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 24,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,661 shares, and has risen its stake in Pdvwireless Inc.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00B for 33.90 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.