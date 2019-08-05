Lomas Capital Management Has Raised Position in Voya Finl (VOYA) by $309,827 as Market Value Rose; Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Holding Maintained by Valueact Holdings Lp

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 2.23 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 29.52 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41B, up from 27.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $44.31. About 1.14 million shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 6,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 691,932 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.57M, up from 685,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $52.47. About 328,009 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 15/05/2018 – Voya Investment Management LLC Exits Position in Impinj; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – SEC Alleges Voya Advisers Recalled Loaned Securities Before Dividend Record Dates so Insurance Affiliates Could Receive Tax Benefit; 08/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to seven classes of notes to be issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd.’s Refinanced Notes; 11/05/2018 – Voya Financial To Acquire Pen-Cal Administrators; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2014-1 Prelim Rtgs Re: Refinancing

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75B and $9.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 2.18M shares to 63,910 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And Comm Incorporated accumulated 12,308 shares. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 33,561 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 50,700 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hl Fincl Svcs Ltd holds 0.02% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) or 31,690 shares. Cypress Funds Limited Com accumulated 2.66% or 350,000 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust reported 643 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0.03% stake. Qs Investors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Srb Corporation holds 0.07% or 15,187 shares in its portfolio. Tcw stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Etrade Management Lc owns 12,458 shares. Cacti Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 3.37% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Pitcairn invested in 35,958 shares or 0.19% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Shine Investment Advisory Ser has invested 0.02% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $172,282 activity. $46,852 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) shares were bought by GILLIS RUTH ANN M. Shares for $51,255 were bought by POLLITT BYRON H JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 532 shares. Verition Fund Lc owns 9,171 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Co (Trc) holds 0.01% or 3,961 shares in its portfolio. 13,212 were reported by Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Liability. Coastline Tru invested in 8,075 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated reported 13,158 shares stake. Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 483,870 shares. Artemis Inv Limited Liability Partnership owns 1.12M shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. American Intl Gp stated it has 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Moreover, Ancora Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.83% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 398,709 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). 128,302 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 291,290 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Pnc Services Grp Inc has 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 12,764 shares. Zweig invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $931.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 105,500 shares to 325,370 shares, valued at $54.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.