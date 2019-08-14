Lomas Capital Management Has Raised By $2.52 Million Its Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Position; EURONEXT NV ORDINARY SHARES EURONEXT N.V (EUXTF) Shorts Up By 0.9%

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) stake by 38.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lomas Capital Management Llc acquired 46,625 shares as Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Lomas Capital Management Llc holds 167,647 shares with $9.19 million value, up from 121,022 last quarter. Axis Capital Holdings Ltd now has $5.33B valuation. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 322,868 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 27/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB SMART APPOINTED INTERIM PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MARKETS DIVISION; 10/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 27/03/2018 – IRCON INTERNATIONAL LTD – BOOK-RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE IDBI CAPITAL MARKETS & SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, SBI CAPITAL MARKETS; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $52.57; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Financial Services Adds Axis Capital; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – JON COLELLO NAMED PRESIDENT NORTH AMERICA, JAN EKBERG TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT EMEA, LES LOH PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT ASIA; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q EPS 75c; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Cap Provides Supplemental Fincl Info Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business

EURONEXT NV ORDINARY SHARES EURONEXT N.V (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) had an increase of 0.9% in short interest. EUXTF’s SI was 11,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.9% from 11,100 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 112 days are for EURONEXT NV ORDINARY SHARES EURONEXT N.V (OTCMKTS:EUXTF)’s short sellers to cover EUXTF’s short positions. It closed at $77.3 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Axis Capital Holdings had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, May 23. Buckingham Research upgraded AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) on Friday, July 19 to “Buy” rating. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold AXS shares while 76 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 66.51 million shares or 8.27% less from 72.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark holds 213 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 129,383 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Hbk Invs Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 8,904 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). The California-based Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Incorporated has invested 0.02% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Quantitative Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,500 shares stake. American Interest Group Inc invested in 1,489 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 650,119 shares. Paradice Invest Limited Co stated it has 5.68% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada owns 765 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank invested in 16,224 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 715,352 shares. Cambiar Ltd owns 141,827 shares.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe. The company has market cap of $5.43 billion. It offers a range of exchange services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It has a 17.24 P/E ratio. The firm provides listing venues; and cash trading services, which include the provision of various marketplaces for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to directly buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

