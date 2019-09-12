Lomas Capital Management Has Lowered Position in Voya Finl (VOYA) by $3.31 Million; As Home Depot (HD) Share Price Rose, Cabot Wealth Management Lowered by $310,293 Its Position

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 1,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 36,584 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.61M, down from 38,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $233.47. About 249,602 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 8.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 60,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 631,784 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.94 million, down from 691,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.07. About 123,448 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q Net $446M; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS VOYA ADVISERS AGREE TO REPAY CLIENTS AND SETTLE CHARGES THAT THEY FAILED TO DISCLOSE SECURITIES LENDING CONFLICT; 22/03/2018 – Voya Financial Enhances its Suite of Digital Retirement Planning Capabilities to Support the Special Needs Community; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to seven classes of notes to be issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $930.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 45,035 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $64.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cannae Hldgs Inc by 32,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 965,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Simply Good Foods Co.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $100,557 activity.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 4.48% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.34 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $197.46M for 9.48 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold VOYA shares while 123 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings.