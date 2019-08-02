Lomas Capital Management Has Lowered Its Visa (V) Position as Stock Rose; Churchill Management Boosted Its Mastercard Cl A (MA) Position

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (MA) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 1,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 44,682 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.52 million, up from 42,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $274.16. About 4.84M shares traded or 38.84% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 40.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 101,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 146,966 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.93 million, down from 248,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $401.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 8.39 million shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “MasterCard Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard Q2 GDV increases 13% on local currency basis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Visa Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “MasterCard Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company holds 0.57% or 346,244 shares in its portfolio. Beacon Fincl accumulated 6,472 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,464 shares. Cannell Peter B & owns 0.05% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5,100 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 46,255 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 8,531 shares. 75,810 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Scotia Capital Incorporated has invested 0.24% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lenox Wealth Management invested 0.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cumberland Prtnrs accumulated 9,550 shares. Gladius Cap Mngmt Lp holds 11,343 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 905 were reported by Parsec Financial Mngmt. First Manhattan owns 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 10,580 shares. Rdl Financial reported 2.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Signature And Inv Advisors Limited Liability reported 107,260 shares or 2.16% of all its holdings.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc Com (NYSE:TDG) by 690 shares to 20,969 shares, valued at $9.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,125 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $19.91 million activity.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52M and $931.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 344,906 shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $37.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cannae Hldgs Inc by 77,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 933,151 shares, and has risen its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.32 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Ltd Liability reported 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 1.54M were reported by Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc. Chilton Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.36% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Jacobson & Schmitt Llc reported 35,142 shares. First Long Island Investors Limited Liability Company holds 153,026 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hennessy Inc holds 16,500 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Lockheed Martin Invest holds 0.08% or 11,800 shares. Milestone reported 1,927 shares. Beach Point Capital Management LP has invested 2.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Daiwa Group has 0.16% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 118,820 shares. Fayez Sarofim Com holds 1.76 million shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Td Management Lc holds 0.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 199 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) invested in 979,546 shares or 1.41% of the stock. 29,311 are owned by Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa acquires Payworks – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “6 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: SNAP, BA, V, F, TWLO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.