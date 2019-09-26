Lomas Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) by $2.07 Million; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Boosted Holding by $469,464

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 60.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc bought 248 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 655 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, up from 407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $858.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $31.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1736.35. About 837,920 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – HEDGELy : Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy are teaming up to sell Amazon’s new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos learned a critical business lesson after requiring 6-page memos instead of PowerPoints; 12/04/2018 – New Yorker: Amazon Apologizes for Shipping Ten Thousand Copies of Comey’s Book to White House; 16/04/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S EUGENE KIM & CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON HAS SHELVED A PLAN TO SELL DRUGS TO HOSPITALS & INSIDERS SAY THERE ARE TWO REASONS WHY; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 03/05/2018 – SimpliSafe Home Security Adds Voice Control with Amazon Alexa; 02/04/2018 – Amazon sinks after another Trump broadside; 06/03/2018 – Amazon: Ultrafast Delivery From Whole Foods Market Is Now Available in Six Cities Through Prime Now, More to Come in 201; 08/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos recently revealed one of his sources of inspiration: A quote tacked on to his fridge. via @CNBCMakeIt

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 20.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 35,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 132,598 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.91M, down from 167,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $66.7. About 24,939 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, down 14.58% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.96 per share. AXS’s profit will be $68.83 million for 20.34 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $930.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7,275 shares to 310,162 shares, valued at $52.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Simply Good Foods Co.

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 23 investors sold AXS shares while 71 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.71 million shares or 12.33% more from 66.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.14% or 435,643 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Principal Financial Gru reported 8,197 shares stake. Tci Wealth Advsrs, a Arizona-based fund reported 73 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 4,828 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.01% or 1,153 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 66,682 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association reported 0% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). First Manhattan has invested 0% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Art Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 5,800 shares. Geode Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 916,023 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc stated it has 0.02% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). 5,024 were accumulated by M&T Bancshares Corporation. Sit Assocs Incorporated holds 0.23% or 122,725 shares in its portfolio. 10,223 are owned by Alphaone Serv Ltd Liability Corporation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability owns 1.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,021 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 280 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fca Corporation Tx has 0.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mogy Joel R Counsel Incorporated has invested 4.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Endurance Wealth Management Inc reported 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Front Barnett Associate Ltd Liability reported 10,225 shares. West Oak Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,455 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt New York owns 18,725 shares. Hartford Mngmt Incorporated owns 532 shares. Welch Lc reported 532 shares. Azimuth Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 9,820 shares. Mcgowan Grp Inc Asset Mgmt invested in 818 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 3.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 1.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lesa Sroufe holds 0.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 351 shares.

