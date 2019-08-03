Lomas Capital Management Has Lifted Voya Finl (VOYA) Position; Last Week Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Coverage

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) stake by 0.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lomas Capital Management Llc acquired 6,323 shares as Voya Finl Inc (VOYA)’s stock rose 3.14%. The Lomas Capital Management Llc holds 691,932 shares with $34.57 million value, up from 685,609 last quarter. Voya Finl Inc now has $7.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 1.40M shares traded or 10.59% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 08/03/2018 – SEC Alleges Voya Advisers Recalled Loaned Securities Before Dividend Record Dates so Insurance Affiliates Could Receive Tax Benefit; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2014-1 Prelim Rtgs Re: Refinancing; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS PART OF DEAL, PEN-CAL WILL RE-BRAND TO VOYA; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 15/03/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution

Among 4 analysts covering Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Vipshop Holdings had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) rating on Friday, February 22. Nomura has “Hold” rating and $7 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of VIPS in report on Friday, April 5 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, February 22 by Macquarie Research. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by CLSA. See Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) latest ratings:

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: each representing two ordinary shares Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $6.5000 11.0000

22/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $10 New Target: $11 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Hold New Target: $7 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: CLSA Rating: Sell New Target: $6.4 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $7 New Target: $5.9 Downgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.2. About 4.19M shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 30/03/2018 Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop to Invest Up to $250 Million in Private-Equity Fund; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 17C, EST. 17C; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Adds Vipshop Holdings, Exits Tal Education: 13F; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Committed to Invest Up to $250M Into a Private Equity Fund With Consumer Goods and Supply Chain as One of Its Key Investment Areas; 15/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Vipshop Trades Actively; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M; 19/04/2018 – Vipshop Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Plummets Post-Market Among Chinese ADRs Monday

Vipshop Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $4.79 billion. It offers a range of branded products, including women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories consisting of belts, fashionable jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men. It has a 14.94 P/E ratio. The firm also provides handbags, such as purses, satchels, duffel bags, and wallets; apparel, gear and accessories, furnishings and decor, toys, and games for boys, girls, infants, and toddlers of all age groups; sports apparel, and sports gear, and footwear for tennis, badminton, soccer, and swimming; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and nail polish.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Com reported 1,866 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd stated it has 7,136 shares. Caxton Associate Lp reported 1.45% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Portolan Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 0.54% stake. Ajo LP holds 1.36M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.23% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Synovus Corp holds 26,245 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Zweig holds 0.26% or 46,000 shares. Artemis Invest Management Llp reported 1.12M shares. Tennessee-based First Mercantile Trust Com has invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested in 15 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru Inc owns 12,764 shares. World Asset Mngmt invested in 6,829 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Macquarie Group Inc holds 3,693 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hightower Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).