Lomas Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position in Berry Global Group (BERY) by $17.98 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Constellation Brands (STZ) Share Value Rose, Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Upped Position by $389,900

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 40.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 339,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.55M, up from 840,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $54.48. About 1.41M shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 0.45% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.88% the S&P500.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 21.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 2,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,522 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 10,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $203.92. About 687,401 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $979.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 11,874 shares to 82,848 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,559 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Capital Advsrs Limited Company reported 0.03% stake. Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc has 1.39% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 147,125 shares. Macquarie Limited has invested 0.2% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Japan-based Norinchukin Natl Bank The has invested 0.07% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). M&T Financial Bank Corporation reported 34,972 shares. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 43,900 shares. Eaton Vance invested in 0.25% or 620,369 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp owns 1.61 million shares. Parkside Comml Bank And holds 0.01% or 105 shares in its portfolio. Grassi Management owns 49,720 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Ohio-based Fifth Third Bancorporation has invested 0.23% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Financial Counselors has invested 0.14% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Lomas Capital Management invested in 1.72% or 91,406 shares.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Constellation Brands Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Constellation Brands Earnings: STZ Stock Shines on Strong Q1 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Reasons Canopy Growth Doesn’t Deserve a Lofty Premium – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Marijuana Stock: Canopy Growth vs. Constellation Brands – Yahoo Finance” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: STZ, C, UBER – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Berry Plastics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Berry Announces Sustainability Strategy – Business Wire” published on April 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RPC accepts Berry Global’s $4.37B takeover offer, beating Apollo – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Fantastic Plastic: Berry Global Analyst Sees Solid Earnings Growth Prospects – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.