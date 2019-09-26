Lomas Capital Management Has Lifted Its Berry Global Group (BERY) Stake; Lsb Industries (LXU) SI Increased By 30.42%

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) stake by 3.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lomas Capital Management Llc acquired 45,035 shares as Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)’s stock declined 23.32%. The Lomas Capital Management Llc holds 1.22 million shares with $64.42M value, up from 1.18M last quarter. Berry Global Group Inc now has $5.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $39.31. About 533,640 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW

Lsb Industries Inc (NYSE:LXU) had an increase of 30.42% in short interest. LXU's SI was 1.19 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 30.42% from 915,700 shares previously. With 107,800 avg volume, 11 days are for Lsb Industries Inc (NYSE:LXU)'s short sellers to cover LXU's short positions. The SI to Lsb Industries Inc's float is 4.91%. The stock decreased 4.86% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $5.48. About 56,874 shares traded. LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) has declined 21.17% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.17% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold LSB Industries, Inc. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 14.92 million shares or 2.41% less from 15.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Comerica Bankshares owns 0% invested in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) for 18,901 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability owns 141,905 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Gru reported 163,827 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) for 256 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 101,658 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc has 0% invested in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Ironwood Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.23% of its portfolio in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). 3,789 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Robotti Robert reported 2.67% of its portfolio in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 234,378 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco holds 171,722 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) invested 0% in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU).

LSB Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $157.73 million. The firm provides nitrogen fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate , urea ammonia nitrate, and AN ammonia solution for agricultural applications; high purity and commercial grade ammonia, high purity AN, sulfuric acids, mixed nitrating acids, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluids, as well as concentrated, blended, and regular nitric acids for industrial applications; and industrial grade AN and solutions for the mining industry. It currently has negative earnings. It offers industrial acids and other chemical products to the polyurethane, paper, fiber, emission control, and electronic industries; and blended and regular nitric acids, and industrial and high purity ammonia for various specialty applications, including the reduction of air emissions from power plants, as well as agricultural products to farmers, ranchers, fertilizer dealers, and distributors.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $245,029 activity. Shares for $99,202 were bought by BEHRMAN MARK T. $42,100 worth of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) was bought by White Lynn F. ROEDEL RICHARD bought $103,727 worth of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) on Thursday, August 1.

More notable recent LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "LSB Industries, Inc. to Participate in the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 25th – Business Wire" on September 16, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold BERY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 110.95 million shares or 4.31% less from 115.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Landscape Management Lc holds 0.02% or 4,854 shares in its portfolio. 35 are owned by Hm Payson Com. Aperio Gp Ltd Co stated it has 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Ameriprise has invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Bancorporation Of Mellon Corporation reported 521,525 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 1.18M shares. Meeder Asset has invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Dsc LP reported 149,998 shares. Bamco New York reported 800,000 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Company invested in 202 shares or 0% of the stock. Nippon Life Americas Incorporated holds 26,820 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc holds 0% or 2,287 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards has 0% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 110 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset has 0.09% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). invested in 0% or 2,553 shares.

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 25, 2019 – Benzinga" on September 25, 2019