Lomas Capital Management Has Lifted Holding in Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) by $2.52 Million; Geode Capital Management Position in Westlake Chemical (WLK) Trimmed by $2.59 Million as Shares Declined

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 38.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 46,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 167,647 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19M, up from 121,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.64. About 28,522 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 2.27% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 05/04/2018 – CRYSTAL CROP PROTECTION- ICICI SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, HSBC SECURITIES,CAPITAL MARKETS (INDIA) ARE AMONG THE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO; 16/04/2018 – AXIS Launches Cyber Center of Excellence; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $52.57; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Provides Supplemental Financial Information Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business; 08/05/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $52; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q EPS 75c; 24/04/2018 – Gies College of Business Establishes the AXIS Risk Management Academy at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 18/04/2018 – AXIS Re Names Megan Thomas as Chief Underwriting Officer; 11/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, ACCIDENT & HEALTH RESULTS WILL BE INCLUDED IN RESULTS OF BOTH INSURANCE AND REINSURANCE SEGMENTS OF CO

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Westlake Chemical Corp (WLK) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 38,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 333,469 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.61M, down from 372,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Westlake Chemical Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $68.65. About 83,843 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 47.98% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CEO SAYS VINYLS INVESTMENT CASE ‘GETTING CLOSER’; 29/05/2018 – Westlake Announces New Spot Insurance for Dealers; 04/04/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Remarketing Division Announces 2017 Auctions of the Year; 17/05/2018 – HUB California Adds Mark Dobbs to HUB’S National Real Estate Specialty Practice in Westlake Village; 17/05/2018 – Westlake Rises for 10 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6.5 Years; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Rtgs; 30/04/2018 – Westlake Chemical Corporation Appoints Roger Kearns as Executive Vice President, Vinyls Chemicals; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook For Westlake To Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings; 18/04/2018 – WESTLAKE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold AXS shares while 76 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 66.51 million shares or 8.27% less from 72.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Fincl Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Pdt Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 78,202 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Company holds 0% or 10,692 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt accumulated 424,517 shares. Moreover, Centurylink Inv Mngmt Co has 0.49% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 21,811 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) or 66,574 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 4,828 shares. Symphony Asset Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 3,973 shares. Gsa Llp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 17,974 shares. Spears Abacus Limited Liability Company reported 63,025 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Moreover, Amp Capital Invsts Ltd has 0% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Alyeska Invest Gp Limited Partnership accumulated 73,623 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 0% or 900 shares. Prospector Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 233,900 shares or 1.94% of its portfolio.

More notable recent AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Rocketed 813% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on July 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) CEO Albert Benchimol on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “New Strong Sell Stocks for July 9th – Zacks.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52M and $931.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 101,616 shares to 146,966 shares, valued at $22.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold WLK shares while 78 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 34.05 million shares or 0.91% less from 34.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc reported 12 shares. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Bridgewater Assoc Ltd Partnership invested in 26,372 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement has 3,200 shares. Trexquant Investment LP invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). J Goldman Com Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Millennium Management Lc holds 1.08 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Arosa Cap Management LP has invested 0.49% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Wells Fargo Communications Mn holds 0% or 152,914 shares. Scout owns 0.28% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 199,820 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Invesco Limited has invested 0.01% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Utah Retirement accumulated 0.01% or 6,828 shares. Daiwa Secs stated it has 1,455 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 15,879 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mersana Therapeutics Inc by 241,429 shares to 369,661 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) by 4,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 355,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Alcoa Corp.