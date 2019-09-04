Lomas Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding in Boyd Gaming (BYD) by $689,310; Pembroke Management LTD Has Upped Its Liveperson (LPSN) Position by $1.41 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 25,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 1.10 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.97M, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $23.89. About 15,261 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD); 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160.5M, EST. $158.6M; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT FOR $100M

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Liveperson Inc (LPSN) by 15.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 48,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 354,688 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.29M, up from 306,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Liveperson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $39.52. About 7,010 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 35c-29c; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.29 – $0.23; 09/05/2018 – LivePerson to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 22/05/2018 – LivePerson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $21; 06/03/2018 LivePerson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. $0; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Adj EPS 1c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Fund Sa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 40,199 shares. 20,925 are owned by Penn Mngmt Inc. Creative Planning has 12,191 shares. Dsam Prns (London) invested in 0.03% or 7,410 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 313,073 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 5,818 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Highline Capital LP has 3.75% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 57,900 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt holds 140 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.07% or 64,027 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Shell Asset Mgmt Company has 20,668 shares. Stevens Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 40,242 shares. Cipher Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Blackrock Inc has 9.75 million shares.

More notable recent Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Share Price Is Up 120% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EV Company News For The Month Of August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Boyd Gaming Corporation’s (NYSE:BYD) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52M and $931.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 101,616 shares to 146,966 shares, valued at $22.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “14 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of January 2020 Options Trading For LivePerson (LPSN) – Nasdaq” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LivePerson Inc. Is An Exciting Growth Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 29,822 shares to 187,555 shares, valued at $26.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 30,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,261 shares, and cut its stake in Vocera Communicati (NYSE:VCRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold LPSN shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 53.59 million shares or 7.53% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Associates Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co accumulated 7,571 shares. 23,287 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership owns 40,289 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.03% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 90,741 shares. 470,294 are owned by Granite Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company. Sei Investments Communication invested in 22,202 shares. Pembroke Limited owns 354,688 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0.04% or 4,935 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advisors reported 14,836 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research Inc has 0% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). 58,233 were accumulated by Comerica Bancorporation. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).