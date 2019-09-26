Lomas Capital Management Has Decreased Voya Finl (VOYA) Position By $3.31 Million; LEXAGENE HLDGS ORDINARY SHARES CANA (LXXGF) SI Decreased By 72.01%

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) stake by 8.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 60,148 shares as Voya Finl Inc (VOYA)’s stock rose 3.14%. The Lomas Capital Management Llc holds 631,784 shares with $34.94M value, down from 691,932 last quarter. Voya Finl Inc now has $7.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.28. About 1.47 million shares traded or 14.65% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 15/05/2018 – Voya Investment Management LLC Exits Position in Impinj; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-2 Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 08/03/2018 Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Voya Financial; 08/03/2018 – SEC Alleges Voya Advisers Recalled Loaned Securities Before Dividend Record Dates so Insurance Affiliates Could Receive Tax Benefit; 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial

LEXAGENE HLDGS INC ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) had a decrease of 72.01% in short interest. LXXGF’s SI was 8,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 72.01% from 29,300 shares previously. With 65,200 avg volume, 0 days are for LEXAGENE HLDGS INC ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:LXXGF)’s short sellers to cover LXXGF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.0116 during the last trading session, reaching $0.39. About 169,418 shares traded or 144.80% up from the average. LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold VOYA shares while 123 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 139.55 million shares or 3.86% less from 145.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw & Incorporated accumulated 0.07% or 972,384 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia reported 0.03% stake. 125,511 are held by Raymond James And. Fjarde Ap reported 74,120 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 713,087 shares. Lomas Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 3.76% or 631,784 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.02% or 290,199 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 494,659 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj And Corporation accumulated 158,639 shares. Asset Mngmt One holds 0.03% or 116,367 shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 38,031 shares. 20 are owned by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability. Nomura Asset Company Limited has 28,033 shares. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership owns 626 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors Inc, a Washington-based fund reported 1,010 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Voya Financial has $6300 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62.33’s average target is 14.83% above currents $54.28 stock price. Voya Financial had 5 analyst reports since July 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 13. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 20 by Morgan Stanley.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $100,557 activity. POLLITT BYRON H JR also bought $51,255 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) shares.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 4.48% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.34 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $196.48 million for 9.69 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased Pdvwireless Inc stake by 1.00 million shares to 1.43 million valued at $67.17 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) stake by 45,035 shares and now owns 1.22 million shares. Cannae Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Lexagene Holdings Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection devices to the bio-chemical industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $27.77 million.