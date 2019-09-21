Lomas Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) by $2.07 Million; As John Bean Technologies Co (JBT) Valuation Rose, Oak Ridge Investments Has Boosted Stake

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp Co (JBT) by 347.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 85,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 110,734 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.41 million, up from 24,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $102.91. About 302,338 shares traded or 65.31% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT)

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 20.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 35,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 132,598 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.91M, down from 167,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $65.52. About 580,043 shares traded or 19.59% up from the average. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 05/03/2018 – Officer Wilson Disposes 715 Of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd; 24/04/2018 – Gies College of Business Establishes the AXIS Risk Management Academy at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123 Million, or $1.46 Per Diluted Common Share; 10/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 05/03/2018 – Axis Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q EPS 75c; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Provides Supplemental Financial Information Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 43,439 shares to 489,080 shares, valued at $15.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 14,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,766 shares, and cut its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 9 investors sold JBT shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 31.74 million shares or 1.27% less from 32.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James And invested 0% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Susquehanna Interest Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Pnc Finance Service Group holds 0.02% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 153,726 shares. Artisan LP has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 10,558 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.01% or 145 shares in its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) or 1,873 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 544 shares. State Street invested in 980,940 shares. Coldstream Mgmt accumulated 1,741 shares. Whittier reported 1,025 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.02% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Brinker Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) stated it has 1,456 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.82 EPS, down 14.58% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.96 per share. AXS’s profit will be $68.83 million for 19.98 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 23 investors sold AXS shares while 71 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.71 million shares or 12.33% more from 66.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cna Corp accumulated 0.55% or 44,335 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 1,950 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Srb Corp has 483,840 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd stated it has 0% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Keybank Association Oh reported 28,350 shares. 3,245 were accumulated by Captrust Advsr. Pdt Prtnrs Ltd reported 78,200 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 5,619 shares. Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc reported 0.4% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Weiss Multi accumulated 0.63% or 400,000 shares. Amer Century has 0.04% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company reported 153,377 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% or 213,444 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability reported 41,944 shares.

