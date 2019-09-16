Lomas Capital Management Has Decreased Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake By $11.50 Million; Nuveen North Carolina Premium Income Municipal Fund (NNC) Sentiment Is 1.5

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 25.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 56,359 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Lomas Capital Management Llc holds 161,136 shares with $32.97 million value, down from 217,495 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $78.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $217.18. About 1.53 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 14/03/2018 – Goldman calls for Hong Kong to rethink dual-class founder share limits; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein prepares to leave company as soon as year’s end – Dow Jone; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs-backed start-up Circle introducing a crypto version of the US dollar; 08/05/2018 – The France family, which controls NASCAR, is working with Goldman Sachs to identify a potential deal for the company; 23/05/2018 – Goldman Warns the Rise of the Machines Leaves Markets Exposed; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Financial News: Exclusive: Goldman Sachs investigates historic claim of attempted rape; 08/05/2018 – PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES ASA PGS.OL – GOLMAN SACHS PASSES 5 PCT OWNERSHIP THRESHOLD; 09/05/2018 – Goldman Is Said to Hire UBS’s Souza for Private Equity Services; 02/04/2018 – Goldman says the market â€” including the bank itself â€” violated three fundamental rules of commodity investing

Nuveen North Carolina Premium Income Municipal Fund (NNC) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.05, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 15 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 10 sold and decreased equity positions in Nuveen North Carolina Premium Income Municipal Fund. The active investment managers in our database now have: 2.50 million shares, up from 2.17 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nuveen North Carolina Premium Income Municipal Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 5 Increased: 9 New Position: 6.

The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.26. About 23,167 shares traded. Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund (NNC) has risen 12.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.80% the S&P500.

Saba Capital Management L.P. holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund for 555,648 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 379,343 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has 0.17% invested in the company for 19,406 shares. The New York-based Family Management Corp has invested 0.14% in the stock. Rock Point Advisors Llc, a Vermont-based fund reported 16,000 shares.

Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $217.71 million. The fund is managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 12.8 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of North Carolina.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.82 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) stake by 133,599 shares to 409,942 valued at $14.10M in 2019Q2. It also upped Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 8,761 shares and now owns 365,410 shares. Pdvwireless Inc was raised too.

