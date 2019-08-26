Lomas Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Visa (V) by $15.85 Million as Valuation Rose; Gabelli Funds Upped Position in Agnico (AEM)

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Agnico (AEM) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 111,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 1.33 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.89 million, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Agnico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $62.42. About 671,302 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 40.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 101,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 146,966 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.93M, down from 248,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 2.17M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 28,400 shares to 268,294 shares, valued at $23.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) by 36,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,300 shares, and cut its stake in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:GNW).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.96 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $931.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 344,906 shares to 2.74 million shares, valued at $37.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cannae Hldgs Inc by 77,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 933,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Pdvwireless Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Capital Ltd Liability holds 4,941 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj reported 1.95 million shares stake. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp invested 2.1% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Llc reported 4,479 shares stake. 87,475 were accumulated by Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Com. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability reported 1.99% stake. Harris Ltd Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 3.91M shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na invested in 1.11M shares or 0.78% of the stock. Moreover, First Mercantile Tru has 0.84% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 22,798 shares. Advsrs owns 1.03% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 5,590 shares. Culbertson A N & Company Incorporated accumulated 0.5% or 11,182 shares. New England Rech & invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Enterprise Service has invested 0.26% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tradewinds Mngmt Limited holds 0.29% or 5,075 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.