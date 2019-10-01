Lomas Capital Management Has Cut Facebook (FB) Position by $25.01 Million; Share Price Rose; Lone Pine Capital Lowered Position in Mastercard (MA) by $295.82 Million as Market Value Rose

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 40.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 1.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 1.67 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $442.02M, down from 2.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $271.41. About 1.92M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 39.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 129,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 195,782 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.79M, down from 325,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $499.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $174.91. About 12.09 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Wednesday’s hearing stood in contrast to a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees Tuesday, which frequently devolved into questions of basic Facebook functionality and business model; 08/04/2018 – Skeptics Focus on Facebook Privacy Ahead of Zuckerberg Testimony; 11/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Congress to Act to Regulate Facebook and Protect Online Privacy, Not Merely Act as Enabler for CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s PR-Driven Apology Tour; 21/03/2018 – Tech giants including Google, Amazon and Facebook could soon face higher taxes in Europe; 20/04/2018 – FACEBOOK REPORTS PARTNERSHIPS WITH INDEPENDENT MUSIC COS; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WILL REVIEW PLATFORM, INVESTIGATE ALL APPS; 24/04/2018 – European Regulators Ask if Facebook Is Taking Too Much Data; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum will not stand for re-election on Facebook’s board; 28/03/2018 – Tech Today: Trump vs Amazon, Facebook Bounces Back, Waymo Motors On — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – Facebook Clearly Threatens One Type of Democracy: Fully Charged

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.54 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.59 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

