Lomas Capital Management Has Cut Facebook (FB) Position by $17.51 Million; Home Depot (HD) Market Value Rose While Guardian Capital LP Has Raised by $5.60 Million Its Stake

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 105,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 325,370 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.20 million, down from 430,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $508.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $182.18. About 6.57 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – The Scotsman: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica – the firm at the centre of the Facebook data-sharing scandal – has announced; 23/03/2018 – Elon Musk just deleted Tesla’s and SpaceX’s Facebook pages in response to #DeleteFacebook “Looks lame anyway,” Musk tweeted; 13/03/2018 – German antitrust head plans third digital market investigation; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Said to Face FTC Probe on Use of Personal Data (Video); 29/05/2018 – COO Sheryl Sandberg emphasized that threats are always evolving, and Facebook is trying to anticipate future threats, not just react; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Outlines Steps to Protect User Data (Video); 26/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA AG – ATTORNEY GENERAL XAVIER BECERRA, JOINING A BIPARTISAN COALITION OF 37 ATTORNEYS GENERAL, SENT LETTER TO FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK HAD HOPED TO SHOW OFF DEVICES AT F8 CONFERENCE IN MAY; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS IT WOULD BE DIFFICULT FOR FACEBOOK TO GUARANTEE THERE ARE NO ‘BAD ACTORS’ AMONG OUTSIDE APP DEVELOPERS

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 67.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 29,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 72,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.90M, up from 43,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $223.62. About 2.60 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52M and $931.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 487 shares to 5,713 shares, valued at $15.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 91,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 838,525 shares, and has risen its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 23.48 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quadrant Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 17,240 shares or 1.59% of their US portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 30,000 shares. Sigma Counselors Inc holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 27,928 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd holds 0.18% or 623,299 shares in its portfolio. Patten And Patten Incorporated Tn stated it has 1,499 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Mngmt L P, Texas-based fund reported 12,605 shares. First Washington has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Aqr Cap holds 6.32 million shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. The New York-based Hap Trading Ltd Com has invested 1.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tiger Global Management Ltd Co owns 8.13% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8.84 million shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Company holds 0.08% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Garde accumulated 0.11% or 3,794 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Llc invested in 7,067 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ohio-based Johnson Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 620 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayerweather Charles holds 1.63% or 5,446 shares in its portfolio. 108,553 were reported by Roosevelt Group. Cornerstone Inc holds 1.28% or 40,245 shares. Hillsdale owns 830 shares. Bowling Portfolio stated it has 33,277 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Cahill Fincl Incorporated invested in 0.62% or 7,756 shares. Webster National Bank N A has invested 0.53% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cutter And Company Brokerage Incorporated holds 3,729 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct owns 161,503 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Shelton Capital Management has 0.04% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,155 shares. Eagle Mngmt Llc accumulated 19,638 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp owns 10,279 shares. Pure Advsr holds 0.22% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 5,997 shares. 89,278 were reported by Abner Herrman And Brock Lc. Spinnaker Tru holds 0.62% or 31,898 shares in its portfolio.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 61,153 shares to 66,831 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 12,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,589 shares, and cut its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).