Lomas Capital Management Has Boosted Alleghany Del (Y) Position By $2.11 Million; Approach Resources (AREX) SI Decreased By 2.72%

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased Alleghany Corp Del (Y) stake by 16.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lomas Capital Management Llc acquired 3,452 shares as Alleghany Corp Del (Y)’s stock rose 4.67%. The Lomas Capital Management Llc holds 24,317 shares with $14.89M value, up from 20,865 last quarter. Alleghany Corp Del now has $10.18B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $704.7. About 69,391 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 16.11% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.68% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B

Approach Resources Inc (NASDAQ:AREX) had a decrease of 2.72% in short interest. AREX’s SI was 7.53 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.72% from 7.74 million shares previously. With 153,800 avg volume, 49 days are for Approach Resources Inc (NASDAQ:AREX)’s short sellers to cover AREX’s short positions. The SI to Approach Resources Inc’s float is 17.45%. The stock decreased 6.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.31. About 663,885 shares traded. Approach Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) has declined 89.39% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 93.82% the S&P500. Some Historical AREX News: 08/03/2018 – APPROACH RESOURCES SEES 1Q PRODUCTION 11.3 MBOE/D; 08/03/2018 – APPROACH RESOURCES 4Q PRODUCTION 11.6 MBOE/D; 08/03/2018 – Approach Resources Sees 2018 Capex $50M-$70M; 08/03/2018 Approach Resources 4Q EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – APPROACH RESOURCES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 6C; 08/03/2018 – APPROACH RESOURCES SEES FY CAPEX $50M TO $70M; 08/03/2018 – APPROACH RESOURCES INC – CAPITAL BUDGET FOR 2018 IS A RANGE OF $50 MLN TO $70 MLN; 14/05/2018 – APPROACH RESOURCES INC AREX.O : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $3; 21/04/2018 – DJ Approach Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AREX); 08/03/2018 – Approach Resources 4Q Rev $28.4M

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional gas and oil reserves in the United States. The company has market cap of $29.05 million. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It currently has negative earnings. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $992,885 activity. Tyler Lauren M bought $992,885 worth of Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) on Friday, May 10.

