Lomas Capital Management Decreased Position in Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) as Market Value Rose; Hollyfrontier (HFC) Holder Meeder Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 20.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 35,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 132,598 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.91M, down from 167,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $66.5. About 124,574 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 11/04/2018 – AXIS Cap Provides Supplemental Fincl Info Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – WILL NOW ORGANIZE AROUND 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS – NORTH AMERICA, EMEA, ASIA, GLOBAL MARKETS; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Provides Supplemental Financial Information Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 24/04/2018 – Gies College of Business Establishes the AXIS Risk Management Academy at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB LOONEY TO LEAD REINSURANCE SERVICES, MEGAN THOMAS TO LEAD REINSURANCE PRODUCTS TEAM; 31/05/2018 – AXIS Re Strengthens Commitment to Future Market Leadership; 05/04/2018 – CRYSTAL CROP PROTECTION- ICICI SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, HSBC SECURITIES,CAPITAL MARKETS (INDIA) ARE AMONG THE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO; 14/05/2018 – Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Buys 1.2% of Axis Capital

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 51.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 14,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 13,545 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $627,000, down from 28,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $52.75. About 338,189 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Rev $4.13B; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Rev $4.13B; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER REPORTS PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN-CEO NORSWORTHY; 03/04/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER WOODS CROSS TO RUN AT REDUCED RATES FOR 2Q; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – NO REPORTED INJURIES AS A RESULT OF FIRE; HOWEVER, REFINERY’S ABILITY TO RECEIVE CRUDE OIL DELIVERIES HAS BEEN AFFECTED; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: REDUCED RATES DUE TO CRUDE UNIT FIRE ON MARCH 12; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q PRODUCTION 415,260 B/D

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 11,486 shares to 12,547 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 55,371 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,455 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, down 31.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $1.98 per share. HFC’s profit will be $223.81 million for 9.70 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by HollyFrontier Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.61% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,300 activity.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $930.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7,275 shares to 310,162 shares, valued at $52.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pdvwireless Inc by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

