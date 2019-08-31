Lomas Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Visa (V) by $15.85 Million; Oak Valley Bancorp Oakdale C (OVLY) Market Valuation Rose While Maltese Capital Management Lowered Holding

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 40.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 101,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 146,966 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.93M, down from 248,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 3.65M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 20/04/2018 – AEROFLOT CONTACTS RUSSIAN MINISTRIES OVER U.S. VISA ISSUES: RIA; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp Oakdale C (OVLY) by 50.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 56,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 111,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oak Valley Bancorp Oakdale C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.55M market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.15. About 3,633 shares traded. Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) has declined 13.56% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OVLY News: 18/04/2018 Oak Valley Bancorp 1Q EPS 35c; 29/05/2018 – Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Business Development Officer and Branch Manager Hiring; 19/04/2018 – DJ Oak Valley Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OVLY); 14/05/2018 – Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Commercial Banking Market Manager Promotions

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.16B for 31.61 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52M and $931.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 6,323 shares to 691,932 shares, valued at $34.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simply Good Foods Co by 118,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 50,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $21.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 84,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital Bancorp Inc Md.