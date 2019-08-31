Lomas Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Boyd Gaming (BYD); As Honeywell Intl (HON) Share Price Rose, Locust Wood Capital Advisers Cut Its Stake

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 58,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 192,530 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.60M, down from 251,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 2.95M shares traded or 26.10% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL PENSION PLAN 110% FUNDED; MOVING MORE TO FIXED INCOME; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 25,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.97M, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.04. About 542,891 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD); 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shamrock Asset Limited Co has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Economic Planning Gp Incorporated Adv holds 0.11% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 2,209 shares. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). At National Bank & Trust holds 0.12% or 6,298 shares. The Kentucky-based Alphamark Ltd Co has invested 0.1% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sequoia Advsr Ltd reported 19,331 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Choate Invest Advisors accumulated 6,940 shares. Cohen Lawrence B accumulated 1,643 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 20,775 are owned by Town & Country Bancorporation Dba First Bankers Trust. Albion Fincl Gp Ut accumulated 1.33% or 61,862 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc accumulated 0.51% or 39,916 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 2,340 shares stake. Cwm Limited Com reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sit Inv has 0.69% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 137,400 shares.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gs Acquisition Hldgs Corp by 207,190 shares to 796,355 shares, valued at $7.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 635,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 20.48 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Casino Stocks – Motley Fool” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boyd Gaming Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Share Price Is Up 120% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “10 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Com, a New York-based fund reported 140,000 shares. Pier Lc reported 189,642 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Shellback Lp owns 250,605 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Parametric Associate Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 283,961 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 1,716 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 140 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Quantitative Inv Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 11,600 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications has invested 0.01% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 16,400 shares. Blue Harbour Group Lp reported 1.72% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Fund Mngmt accumulated 40,199 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD).