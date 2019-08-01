Lomas Capital Management Boosted Voya Finl (VOYA) Position by $309,827; Stock Price Rose; Lee Danner & Bass Increased Holding in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. (JPM) by 26.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 4,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 22,663 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 17,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $372.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $116.35. About 3.57 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $166; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Rtg On JPMorgan Comm Mtg Sec Corp 2004-LN2; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ESTATE ACCORD INVOLVES SOME, NOT ALL FAMILY MEMBERS; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Charter Communications at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – ANDEAVOR ANDV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $130; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP PAGP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 17/04/2018 – China Rebalancing Doesn’t Mean Investment Ends, Says JPM’s Ramakrishnan (Video); 08/03/2018 – Ryder CFO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 6,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 691,932 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.57M, up from 685,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $55.65. About 307,343 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 22/03/2018 – Voya Financial Enhances its Suite of Digital Retirement Planning Capabilities to Support the Special Needs Community; 22/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-2, Ltd.; Issues Presale; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 7 Prelim Rtgs To Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 08/03/2018 Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Voya Financial; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Ratings; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-2 Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. $2.00M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,674 shares to 131,991 shares, valued at $25.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,449 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $172,282 activity. GILLIS RUTH ANN M bought $46,852 worth of stock. $51,255 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) shares were bought by POLLITT BYRON H JR.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52M and $931.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 18,851 shares to 29,768 shares, valued at $34.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

