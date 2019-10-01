Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA) and United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) are two firms in the General Building Materials that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 5 173.28 58.36M 0.46 26.92 United States Lime & Minerals Inc. 78 0.00 2.03M 3.66 22.07

In table 1 we can see Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima and United States Lime & Minerals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. United States Lime & Minerals Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than United States Lime & Minerals Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima and United States Lime & Minerals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 1,086,778,398.51% 0% 0% United States Lime & Minerals Inc. 2,593,917.71% 9.3% 8.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima and United States Lime & Minerals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 0 1 0 2.00 United States Lime & Minerals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$7.5 is Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s average price target while its potential upside is 30.43%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima and United States Lime & Minerals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.1% and 27.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.07% of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s shares. Competitively, 1.5% are United States Lime & Minerals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 3.27% 3.96% 25.05% -2.07% 7.12% 10.78% United States Lime & Minerals Inc. -5.61% -1.44% 1.74% 16.79% 0.51% 13.92%

For the past year Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima has weaker performance than United States Lime & Minerals Inc.

Summary

United States Lime & Minerals Inc. beats Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima on 8 of the 14 factors.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima manufactures and sells cement. The company offers masonry cement, lime, and concrete, as well as crushing stones. It serves customers operating in the areas of engineering and construction, cement, footwear, steel, textile, and environmental management. The company supplies its products through a network of 12 logistic centers in Argentina. It also operates LOMANET, a portal that allows customers to buy cement and lime, as well as a range of information through its network. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.